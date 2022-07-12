Kevin Jonas REVEALS who among him, Joe Jonas & Nick Jonas will be most protective when their daughters grow up

When it comes to the Jonas Brothers, if there's one thing in common between the trio, it's that Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas are all girl dads. Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas have two daughters - Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, while Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have a baby girl named Willa Jonas, 23 months, with another on the way. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 5 months.

This makes us wonder; Who amongst the Jonas Brothers is the most protective? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote their new reality competition series Claim to Fame, Frankie Jonas asked his big bro Kevin Jonas who he feels between himself, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas will be the most protective when the girls grow up. To this, Kevin revealed, "I can't really speak for them, I'm sure they're going to be however they're going to be with their daughters, but I can say for myself, I'm going to be protective."

However, Kevin Jonas further added that he's well aware of how he's going to have to let his daughters "go" at some point. Kevin admitted that "it's going to be tough," before recounting, "I was at a birthday party and Valentino let go of my hand and grabbed the hand of a friend and I died a little inside."

The Jonas babies are, indeed, lucky to have such doting dads!

