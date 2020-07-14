Kevin McHale believes Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera: They were male & female versions of one another

Glee star Kevin McHale took to Twitter to pay tribute to Naya Rivera as well as Cory Monteith. Naya's body was finally found after five days, on July 13, 2020, and the date coincided with Cory's seventh death anniversary.

In what were some truly unfortunate circumstances, beloved Glee star Naya Rivera sadly passed away at the young age of 33. While the actress was missing for almost five days since her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found alone on a pontoon boat, Naya's body was finally found by the officials. Coincidentally, the date was the same as Cory Monteith's seventh death anniversary (July 13, 2020). Kevin McHale (Glee's Artie Abrams) truly believes that it was Cory who helped find Rivera.

"I'm not religious by any means, but you'd be hard-pressed to convince me that Cory didn't help find our girl today. These 2, in many ways, were the male and female versions of one another. So nice, cared deeply, were stupidly talented, the most fun, and really really good people," Kevin tweeted. McHale's earlier tweets saw the actor remember his co-star's "gigantic presence." The 32-year-old actor tweeted, "My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. I’m thankful he will have a strong family around him to protect him and tell him about his incredible mom. I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this."

"For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us - those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee," Kevin added.

Meanwhile, Lea Michele, who was previously engaged to Cory, took to Instagram Stories to pay tribute to her Glee co-stars by sharing some heartbreaking throwback photos.

Check out Lea Michele's throwback tribute to Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith below:

Lea Michele’s ig story about Naya & Cory pic.twitter.com/dcVdH2S3uC — Naya Rivera Team (@NayaRivera_Team) July 13, 2020

Rest in peace, Naya Rivera.

