Kevin Nash: Cops conduct wellness check followed by worrying comments by WWE legend

On the three-month anniversary of his son's passing, Kevin Nash addressed the issue on his Podcast called "Kliq This." Discussing the emotional affair, the WWE legend ended up opening up with a few dark and pretty emotional comments. The podcast hinted at Kevin Nash having suicidal thoughts that not only sparked concern regarding him amongst his fans but alerted the Florida authorities which led to a wellness check.

Kevin Nash about his son’s passing

Earlier this week, WWE's Kevin Nash addressed 26-year-old Tristen's tragic death on his podcast Kliq This where he shared, "Today is week 12 that I lost my boy."

The Local law enforcement conducted a wellness check

After the concerning comments about having suicidal thoughts by Kevin Nash earlier this week, Florida’s law enforcement found it mandatory to conduct a wellness check for the WWE star’s safety.

The cops assured Kevin Nash has no plans to harm himself

For all the Kevin Nash fans out there, it’s time to take a breath of relief because the wellness check only revealed that the WWE legend is safe and has no plans to hurt himself. In fact, Florida’s Volusia County Sheriff's Office informed TMZ Sports that the deputies contacted the 63-year-old WWE star followed by the comments he made regarding suicidal thoughts. While TMZ Sports first reported about the wellness check, Fox News Digital also confirmed that the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies performed a wellness check.

Kevin Nash on son Tristen Nash’s death

The WWE legend's 26-year-old son, Tristen tragically died after having a seizure followed by a cardiac arrest. Kevin Nash has been pretty vocal about how difficult this death has been for him. On Monday, on his podcast, Nash’s comments insinuated thoughts of self-harm and suicide. He shared, "Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean, time flies when you're having fun," to which Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver replied, "Don't play like that. You have guns, so you can't say those things." The conversation was followed by Nash saying "I can do whatever the f--- I want to do. Long as I leave a note."

Kevin added, "Every morning when I wake up, the first thing that happens is I come to the realization that instead of there being three human beings in my home, there's now two. And the third person isn't on vacation or staying with friends or is out late. He is never coming back. And then I sit up in the bed and I have absolutely nothing I have to do, and it's like, 'So, why am I getting out of bed?'"

Kevin Nash and Tristen Nash quit alcohol before his passing

Nash revealed, he and his son Tristen had decided to quit alcohol days before his passing. He shared, "Alcohol is the nastiest . . . it's a nasty drug. Anybody out there, if you haven't drank, you've probably done yourself an incredible service. If you do drink, and you're having problems and know it's affecting your life, and you know it's affecting your health, you can't see the damage it's doing."

Later, Oliver explained, "It was Kev’s choice to go through this in real-time [the podcast comments] with his audience, and extreme emotions are bound to surface with such a situation [coping with Tristen’s passing]."

Tristen Nash tragically died on Scott Hall's 64th birth anniversary. Scott Hall and Kevin Nash had been wrestling partners for years. Tristen was the only child of Kevin Nash and Tamara Nash which left a gaping hole in their lives.

If you know someone in crisis or feel the need to reach out, do not hesitate to contact a suicide prevention centre or helpline.