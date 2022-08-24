Kevin Smith 'BAWLED' during Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aka Bennifer's wedding: It was so goddamn beautiful

Kevin Smith is spilling the beans on how "overwhelmingly emotional" close pal Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's second wedding ceremony was! Held at the Oscar-winning actor's massive estate in Riceboro, Georgia, last weekend, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez said their "I do's" again in front of close friends and family members as Bennifer's wedding guest list included Ben's BFF Matt Damon with family and Kevin Smith with wife Jennifer Schwalbach.

Speaking to ET Canada, Kevin Smith gushed about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's "beautiful" wedding: "F**k, was it one of the most beautiful events I've ever been present for in my life." So much so that the Clerks III star revealed that he "bawled" during Bennifer's emotional nuptials: "I'm a crier. I cry all the time. I cry watching episodes of The Flash. I cry watching Degrassi for heaven's sake. But I bawled throughout because it was so goddamn beautiful. So beautiful."

However, Kevin Smith - who has worked with Affleck in several movies including the Jay and Silent Bob Series - refused to divulge any other details from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's (second!) special day as he feels it's the couple's story to share, not his. Kevin, whose trademark is to wear only jerseys in everyday life, had recently taken to Instagram and Twitter to post a photo - featuring his beloved Clerks co-star Jason Mewes - sharing his more formal all-white attire which he sported for Bennifer's Georgia wedding. According to Entertainment Tonight's source, the wedding guests were all adorned in a wide variety of white outfits. You can check out Smith's IG post HERE.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's dreamy Georgia wedding - including an extravagant fireworks display - took place on August 21, while the next day saw the newlyweds celebrating with their loved ones with a BBQ. Bennifer's first nuptials was a low-key Las Vegas wedding on July 16.

