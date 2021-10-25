Kevin Smith reveals how he created the ICONIC 'Bennifer' nickname for Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

Director Kevin Smith has recently revealed major information regarding lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. During his interview with The Daily Beast, via US Weekly, Smith reacted to their nickname aka 'Bennifer' and opened up on how he came up with the same while working on the 2004 movie Jersey Girl.

“Dubious honour! A dubious honour at best, man,” he told The Daily Beast, via US Weekly. “Most people out there, including Ben and Jen themselves, are like, ‘Thanks, a*****e.’” Smith had also previously revealed how the name was commonly used in the sets of the movie. During filming, he would often ask, "Where's Bennifer?" and someone would reply with, "They're in the trailer."

Bennifer has been a phenomenon ever since and after their rekindled romance, the couple is called by the nickname more than ever. Smith also recalled the first time that the nickname was printed on a paper. "I was talking to someone from the L.A. Times and doing an interview after we wrapped,” the Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back actor said. “And I was like, ‘Bennifer.’ And then it showed up in print and started being everywhere," he said.

For those unversed, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were dating each other in 2002 and were about to get married, but had called off their wedding days some days before the final day in 2003.

