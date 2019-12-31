Kevin Smith watched Joker for First Time: That's the movie we all dreamed about as kids

Kevin Smith just saw Joker for First Time and cannot stop praising it. Read on to know more.

It been a while since Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker took the movie theatres by storm and became one of 2019’s most successful movie. While the film is all that popular culture has been talking about since the past few month, there are people who are still discovering the magic this movie and the latest to join the Joker fan club I filmmaker Kevin Smith. Kevin, who is a known for his love for comics and comic book characters, recently watched Joker and his reaction was everything!

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Smith stated the film was everything he wanted a Joker film to be. “Movie's f***in' good man, right. That's the movie we all dreamed about as kids like when you read comic books. 'Could you imagine if they treated this shit seriously and someone made a hardcore f***ing Joker movie.' They legit like did it man, that movie went hard, no?" Not just the movie, the filmmaker also went on to praise director Todd Phillips for doing a great job with such a tricky concept, especially considering that his previous credits included movies like The Hangover and Old School.

“Honestly, it was a quantum leap forward for (Phillips) as a filmmaker, and he said some ridiculous things in the press on the lead up to that point that you were like, not necessarily rooting for him, but like that movie is so legit wonderful. You're like 'My hat's off.' it's f***ing well done. It works on a couple different levels. Works as a comic book movie, works as not-a-comic-book-movie," he said in the video.

While he appreciated every aspect of the movie, Smith also had some minor criticism about the film’s 122 minute run time. “I've got zero quib- Well, one quibble. I thought it was long. I can't even say get rid of this scene but like it just felt 15 minutes (too) chunky....So, Joker, felt a little long, and f*** me, what do I know? It made a billion dollars, but just in terms of length, that's the only thing. I'm like You probably could have cut it down,” he suggested. However, he ended the video by stating that the film is so good that it could end up winning every possible award there is.

Check out Kevin's reaction to Joker here:

ALSO READ: Boots Riley CRITICISES Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker; Calls superhero films ‘Cop Movies’

Credits :YouTube

Read More