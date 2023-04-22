Kevin Spacey appear in UK court remotely for sexual offense trial; Deets Inside

Kevin Spacey's high-profile UK trial on sexual offense charges has been scheduled for this summer. The trial of the “American Beauty” star will begin on June 28, where it will last approximately four weeks. The announcement was made at Southwark Crown Court on Friday. As per reports, Spacey appeared via video link from an unidentified location, where the 63-year-old merely spoke to confirm his name and could hear the proceedings during a 15-minute hearing.

Spacey is accused of 12 charges of sexual assault against four men during 2001 to 2013. In January of this year, he pleaded not guilty to seven counts. Last year, he also pleaded not guilty to five different allegations.

He was planning a comeback and was set to appear in the upcoming film 1242: Gateway to the West, but he was replaced when new allegations were filed against him. A jury in Anthony Rapp's high-profile $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit declared Spacey not liable for damages in October of last year.

He is an American actor who started his career as a theater actor where he first worked as a supporting actor but later became a leading man in television. The actor has won several accolades through her career, including a BAFTA Award, Academy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Laurence Olivier Awards, and has also received Golden Globe nominations and Primetime Emmy Awards. In 1999, Spacey was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2010 and 2015, he was given an honorary Commander and Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire, respectively. He has appeared in several films, including Working Girl, Heartburn, Swimming with Sharks, Se7en, and more.

