Kevin Spacey to make screen return with an Italian film; Bags first job since sexual assault allegations

Kevin Spacey gets cast in his first role since sexual assault allegations for an Italian drama.

Kevin Spacey is returning to the screen with an Italian drama following his sexual assault and misconduct allegations that lost him a ton of projects in Hollywood. As per ABC News, the actor will appear in the Italian film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio, translated as The Man Who Drew God and will be essaying the role of a detective in the film. The film is being directed by Franco Nero and will also star Vanessa Redgrave.

Speaking about Spacey's addition to the film, director Nero told ABC, "I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film. I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie."The film will mark Spacey's first role onscreen after nearly four years since he was accused of sexual assault in 2017.

It all started with actor Anthony Rapp opening up about Spacey making a pass at him when he was 14, following which, the House of Cards actor issued a public apology and also came out as gay. Not long after that, over 20 young men alleged sexual misconduct by the actor at the Old Vic London theater that took place between 1995 and 2013.

After he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault, the actor soon quit the popular show House of Cards and made his last screen appearance in Billionaire Boys Club.

As per Guardian, Spacey's role in the upcoming Italian crime drama is that of a police officer investigating the case of a man who is wrongly accused of paedophilia.

