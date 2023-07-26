Kevin Spacey NOT guilty in sexual assault case; Here's everything you need to know

Actor Kevin Spacey has been found NOT guilty of all sexual assault charges leveled against him. In a courtroom drama that has kept the world on the edge of its seat, the UK court announced its verdict after a four-week trial. The verdict was announced on Wednesday, July 26, which also happened to be Spacey's 64th birthday, leading to an emotional moment for the actor.

Kevin Spacey reacts after verdict on sexual assault trial

According to a report in Variety, Space was in tears and got extremely emotional after the verdict was announced in his favor, on the occasion of his 64th birthday.

During a conversation with the reports, as per a report in US Weekly, the actor reacted to the court verdict. He said, “I would like to say that I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence, all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision.”

Kevin Spacey said he is “humbled” by the court verdict and thanked the staff inside the courthouse too. He even went on and expressed gratitude to the courthouse security and all of those who took care of everyone during the trial.

Kevin Spacey not guilty in sexual assault case; accusations to legal battles

The trial saw Spacey facing 12 charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent. The alleged incidents were said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013, while Spacey was serving as the artistic director of the Old Vic Theater in London. The charges were authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division after a thorough review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police during their investigation.

Prior to this trial, Spacey had been facing accusations of sexual misconduct and assault in the United States as well. In 2017, Broadway star Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey had made sexual advances towards him when he was just 14 years old. Subsequently, eight House of Cards employees accused Spacey of sexual misconduct, leading to his firing from the hit Netflix series, where he played the lead role.

Spacey's legal troubles continued in 2019 when he faced charges for allegedly groping an 18-year-old man at a bar on Nantucket Island in 2016. However, the case was ultimately dropped due to the unavailability of a complaining witness. Later that year, charges against Spacey were dropped in Los Angeles as well after the accuser, an anonymous massage therapist, passed away.

Meanwhile, legal analyst Jane Collins said, "The verdict is a significant moment in the #MeToo era, sparking discussions about justice and accountability.”

Throughout these challenging times, Spacey's representatives stated that he was seeking treatment and evaluation to address the allegations against him.

