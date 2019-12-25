Kevin Spacey posts bizarre Christmas video: It's been a pretty good year

Kevin Spacey posted a bizarre Christmas video saying it's been a pretty good year for him. Read on to know more.

Kevin Spacey returned to the internet with yet another bizarre video. The disgraced actor recently posted a cryptic video on his YouTube channel, apparently as one of his on-screen characters Frank Underwood, and wished people Merry Christmas. “You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you,” the 60-years-old says in the clip. Wearing a Christmas Sweater, the actor further asserts that 2019 has been a “pretty good year” and that he is grateful to “have his health back.”

It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back. And in light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me. As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for… more good in this world. Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me,” he continued. Further, urging people to be kind, the actor concluded the video message by saying: “The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack — but you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”

The latest video is not the actor’s first cryptic video. Last Christmas, Spacey posted a similar video and indirectly addressed the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him. “You trusted me even though you knew you shouldn’t... So we’re not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back," he said in the clip.

Spacey was one of the most high profile stars to mark his name in the #MeToo movement sparked by victims of the alleged rapist Harvey Weinstein. This year, Spacey has been in and out of courts over multiple sexual misconduct charges, one of which was dropped after the accuser died in the middle of the lawsuit. It all started when a masseur claimed that Spacey inappropriately touched him during a massage session at a home in California, in 2016. While a string of men made allegations against Spacey, spacey has been vehemently denying any kind of criminal behaviour.

