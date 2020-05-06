Kevin Spacey relates himself to workers losing jobs amidst the Coronavirus crisis; Says 'Struggles are same'

Kevin Spacey has opened up for the first time on the #MeToo accusations made against him. The actor also compares his situation to that of the current one that has emerged because of the Coronavirus crisis.

It was back in 2017 when House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual assault. And now, the 60-year old actor has spoken up for the first time in three years about the #MeToo accusations. Kevin not only talks about his three year long painful journey but also relates some of his agonies with the current situation that has emerged owing to the Coronavirus crisis. As per a report, the disgraced star states that he can relate to the workers laid off amidst the pandemic.

He further says that he knows how it feels to not get work. The former House of Cards actor reveals how his world completely changed after 2017. He also states how his job, relationships and stand in the industry were gone in a matter of hours. These revelations have been made by Spacey during his interview in a podcast wherein he was asked to comment on the unprecedented situation around the world as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak. For the unversed, the actor was even dropped from House of Cards after the accusations made against him surfaced on the news.

Kevin says in the same podcast that he can relate to this situation as it undermines the unique, personal experiences of the people. The actor further states he can also relate to how it feels like when one’s world suddenly stops. He says that emotional struggles are always the same. For the unversed, the actor has always maintained a low profile post the accusations made against him. He was, in fact, dropped from the movie All The Money in the World and was replaced by Christopher Plummer. And since then, he has not appeared in any series or movie. Moreover, the actor has always denied the accusations made against him.

Credits :Daily Mail

