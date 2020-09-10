Kevin Spacey slapped with lawsuit for alleged sexual assault against teenagers in 1980s

Actor Kevin Spacey is being sued for allegedly assaulting two men in the 80s. Scroll down to see the details of the suit as reported by Variety.

Hollywood veteran Kevin Spacey is being sued. The American Beauty actor was sued by two men on Wednesday (September 9), claiming he committed sexual battery when they were just 14 years old in the 1980s. One of the plaintiffs is Anthony Rapp, the actor who first came forward with allegations against the actor in October of 2017, and alleged that Kevin grabbed him inappropriately, led him into a bed and laid on him when he was at a party in 1986.

The second plaintiff is identified only as C.D., via Variety, who was in Kevin‘s acting class at age 12. Kevin allegedly met C.D. again when he was 14, and invited the boy to his apartment, where he allegedly performed anal sex on Kevin and oral sex.

The two allegedly engaged in sex acts on several other occasions, according to the lawsuit. And on their final encounter, Kevin attempted to perform anal sex on the boy who said “no” several times before fleeing the apartment, according to the suit. The suit claims both accusers suffered psychological damage due to the alleged abuse.

Kevin has faced criminal and civil cases in Nantucket, Massachusetts, and Los Angeles. The Nantucket case was dropped after the accuser invoked the Fifth Amendment right not to testify in pre-trial proceedings. The Los Angeles case, in which he was accused of sexually assaulting a massage therapist, was dismissed after the accuser died of natural causes.

