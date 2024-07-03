Kevin Spacey To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At Taormina But Not During Film Festival

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual assault

Kevin Spacey is set to be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Taormina, Sicily. However, the program schedule has a twist. The actor would not be handed the trophy at the Film festival but later at a private ceremony, where Spacey is also expected to give a performance.

In collaboration with the Senate of the Italian Republic and the Region of Sicily, the National Awards organization will present the honor to the House of Cards actor. The previous winners of the award include Gerard Depardieu, Claudia Cardinale, and Abel Ferrara.

Kevin Spacey’s controversies

Kevin Spacey has been in the news for more controversies than his movies in the past few years. The actor faced a sexual assault allegation and was under court trials in the case. The actor was among the other five men accused of the crime. However, Spacey was found not guilty and was released from the charges of sexual assault.

The Baby Driver actor, since the accusations, has appeared in only one movie, The Man Who Drew God. The actor is set to resume his career by signing a feature film in which Spacey will portray the character of a devil.

To clear his image from the allegations, The American Beauty actor has dished out multiple high-profile interviews and has been in the public eye as much as possible. The actor has been making appearances at award ceremonies, events, and other public outings to rebuild his name in the industry.

Speaking of the Lifetime Achievement Award, the co-managers of the Taormina Film Festival event, Michel Curatolo and Marco Fallanca, released a statement about the honor presented to Kevin Spacey.

Statement released by the managers of the Taormina Film Festival

In the statement released by the co-managers of the award ceremony, Curatolo and Fallanca stated, “Kevin Spacey is a timeless monument of the history of cinema and the theater, who unquestionably deserves to have his career back.”

They further added, “Every day, both the public and industry miss his unbounded talent, and we are extremely proud to be by the side of this extraordinary artist.”

The Film Festival in Taormina will be hosted from July 13 to 15, and Kevin Spacey will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award on July 21.

