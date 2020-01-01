Kevin Spacey's attorney denies actor paid money to dead man's family for lawsuit settlement

Kevin Spacey's attorney has denies that actor paid money to dead man's family for sexual assault lawsuit settlement. Read on to know more.

Kevin Spacey is no longer being sued for sexually assaulting a masseur. The disgraced actor was accused of sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment by the alleged victim John Doe in 2017. While a trial regarding the same was set to take place in federal court in June 2020, the case has been dismissed after the accuser died of cancer, on September 6. According to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, the case was settled outside of court. However, Spacey’s lawyer says this is not true.

Spacey’s attorney, Jennifer L. Keller, recently told The Los Angeles Times that contrary to what some new reports claim, the actor has not paid money to settle the lawsuit, People reported. This is the second sexual assault lawsuit against the actor that has been dropped this year. Earlier in July, a criminal sexual assault case against Spacey, in which the actor was accused of groping a young man at a Nantucket bar in 2016, was also dismissed.

Meanwhile, last week, Ari Behn, a Norwegian author and a former member of Norway’s royal family, who accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at a concert in 2007, passed away after committing suicide. In December 2017, the author accused disgraced actor Kevin Spacey of groping him from under the table during a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007. While the Behn extensively detailed the incident, Spacey never responded to the allegation. The actor has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen men.

