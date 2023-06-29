Kevin Spacey’s U.K. Sexual Offenses 4-Week Trial: Everything to know ahead of court proceedings

On Wednesday, Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial in the U.K. has begun. The trial is due to last about four weeks. During the first day of this trial, the court focused on getting the legal processes in order, and judge Mark Wall swore in a jury of 12 people. The next hearing of this trial will take place on a Friday morning.

Here is everything to know about Kevin Spacey’s U.K. sexual offenses 4-week trial.

Kevin Spacey's sexual offenses trial

Kevin Spacey has been accused of sexual offenses against four men in the U.K. The House of Cards actor is facing 12 charges from four different men, all allegedly taking place between 2001 and 2013. The charges against Kevin Spacey include sexual assault, indecent assault, causing an individual to engage in sexual activity without consent, and causing an individual to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The 63-year-old actor has denied all these accusations against him.

During the hearing, Spacey’s attorney said that he ‘strenuously denies’ all the charges and will appear in the Britain court to prove his innocence and move on with life. Two-time Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey’s career has been significantly derailed by sexual assault allegations. He was removed from high-profile shows like Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World and Netflix’s House of Cards.

During his opening remarks, the judge acknowledged the amount of publicity that this case has drawn and advised the juror to avoid the media coverage as much as they can. If Kevin Spacey is found guilty of these charges, then he might have to serve prison time. At present, the actor has been on unconditional bail while he awaits trial.

Previously in an interview with the German ZEITmagazin, Kevin Spacey said, “I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”

