Kevin Spacey's upcoming film producer says actor's sexual misconduct allegations not a concern

Producer Louis Nero in a chat with Entertainment Weekly revealed why Kevin Spacey's sexual misconduct allegations don' have anything to do with the project.

Kevin Spacey made headlines this week as he bagged his first job since the sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against him. As per ABC News, the actor will appear in the Italian film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio, translated as The Man Who Drew God and will be essaying the role of a detective in the film. The film is being directed by Franco Nero and will also star Vanessa Redgrave.

Now, producer Louis Nero in a chat with Entertainment Weekly revealed why Spacey's sexual misconduct allegations don' have anything to do with the project. He said, "In Italy, we don't know details on everything, so we don't speak about what we don't know about. I cannot speak about these things. I only know that Kevin is a great actor. That was my concern, and no more than that."

Since 2017, Spacey has been embroiled in controversies after several men came forward and accused the actor of sexual misconduct. Actor Anthony Rapp was one of the firsts to allege that Spacey had made unwanted sexual advances toward him when he was 14 Spacey was 26. While Spacey publicly apologised, he revealed that he never remembered the incident. Since then at least 15 more men came out and voice similar complaints against Spacey.

In the film, Spacey will be playing a detective. "Both Franco and I think Kevin is one of the best actors of a generation. We don't want to go into the private matter. He's still a great actor," producer Louis Nero said.

