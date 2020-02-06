Khalid and Disclosure team up for 'Know your worth'; Deets Inside

Singer Khalid has teamed up with electronic music duo Disclosure for "Know your worth".
2389 reads Mumbai
Khalid and Disclosure team up for 'Know your worth'; Deets InsideKhalid and Disclosure team up for 'Know your worth'; Deets Inside
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Khalid's first collaboration with Disclosure "Talk" received a Grammy nomination for record of the year. 

"When I started writing this song, it was like I was singing to myself in the mirror," he told Beats 1 of the track's inspiration.

"I feel like the message in this song is something that I needed to hear at the time I was writing it and I hope that it resonates with a lot of people who need to hear that kind of message," he added.

The singer floats over the soft electronic production with a message for a certain lover. "You don't know your worth/ All the things I know that you deserve/ Say it's not real if it doesn't hurt/ Find someone you know will put you first/ Find someone who loves you at your worst," he croons on the chorus, reports billboard.com.

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement