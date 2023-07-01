Khalid car accident and health update: Singer's mom divulges new information about her son

Khalid's family has provided additional information about the recent car accident involving the popular singer. In an interview with ABC-7, his mother, Linda Wolfe, shared insights into the incident and provided updates on Khalid's ongoing recovery.

Khalid’s accident, the details

According to his mother, on the day of the accident, Khalid, was reported to have experienced car trouble as his vehicle started overheating. Following safety protocols, he pulled over to the side of the road.

Unfortunately, while seated in the passenger seat of the stationary car, another vehicle collided with them. Although Khalid sustained minor injuries in the crash, he is now focusing on his recovery and has temporarily stepped away from performing on stage.

Ed Sheeran broke the accident’s news

The news of Khalid's accident was initially brought to light by fellow musician Ed Sheeran. As part of Ed Sheeran's ongoing Tour, Khalid was scheduled to perform as one of the opening acts.

However, on June 23, Sheeran took to his Instagram story to inform fans that Khalid would be unable to join him on stage for their Landover, Maryland show on June 25. The Shape of You singer shared this update, expressing the change in plans due to Khalid's accident.

Ed Sheeran puts on a class act

Rather than facing logistical challenges or delaying the concert, Ed Sheeran took a more productive approach. During the show, Sheeran surprised fans by becoming his own opening act.

He took to the stage earlier than expected and treated the audience to a captivating acoustic set lasting approximately 30 minutes. The performance featured songs from his latest album, - (Subtract). The set also included the poignant and deeply emotional track Sycamore, which reflects on his wife's battle with cancer.

Ed Sheeran wishes for Khalid's speedy recovery

To ensure that fans attending the concert were kept informed, Ed Sheeran took multiple opportunities to address Khalid's accident. In a video captured by a fan, Sheeran took a moment to address the crowd and share his hopes for Khalid's speedy return. He also mentioned that he anticipated Khalid joining them in Boston.

Another video recorded by a fan captured Sheeran acknowledging Khalid's recovery progress and extending his best wishes. After the concert, the Galway Girl singer posted about it on Instagram as well writing, "DC, I was my own opening act this weekend and it was so fun to do,"

He further added, "Hope @thegr8khalid is recovering and is okay. What a gig, shout out to mini me too ! See ya in Boston guyz x."

