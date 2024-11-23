Khalid Proudly Comes Out as Gay Amid Online Drama And Allegations: 'I Am Not Ashamed'

Khalid comes out of the closet soon after his sexuality is revealed online without his permission. The 26-year-old R&B artist recently publically acknowledged that he is gay after another artist Huogo D Almonte made certain claims on social media that seemed to out him.

Khalid Donnel Robinson later issued a follow-up regarding those assumptions through X (previously known as Twitter) while also posting a humorous message. In the first place, the allegations didn’t faze him. He said he is not ashamed of who he is.

Additionally, he said that sexuality is not something to be explained to the outsiders, it is a personal matter. The Lovely singer also remarked that the world continues to turn no matter what and there is absolutely no reason to be ashamed of his truth.

He wrote, "I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me love yall."

The situation began when Almonte posted screenshots and messages claiming that "a well-known gay R&B singer" had a negative interaction with him. These posts eventually led to Robinson being revealed as the person in question.

Almonte insulted the Location singer in more personal ways implying that there had been a quarrel. He went on to claim that the two engaged in a sexual interaction which he portrayed in a rather negative light.

Almonte alleged, "I was dating this dumb ass singer he’s ugly as f–k but he tried to set me up and lie and say I broke into his house because I broke up with him like why would I go to your house and do all that if I broke up with you dumb ass!"

Khalid decided to ignore the negativity that was directed towards him and posted a pride flag on X writing, "There yall go. next topic please lol." He has already gained support from multiple fans and fellow music artists such as MNEK, producer and singer for instance, who reproached Almonte for his misconduct.

