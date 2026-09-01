Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma opens up on her eviction and journey on the show, says ‘It was very scary’

Shagun Sharma’s stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 may have come to an end, but the actor says the experience continues to stay with her. After being eliminated following an elimination stunt against Jasmine Bhasin, Shagun opened up about her fears, injuries and her journey on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Shagun Sharma on her Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 journey

Speaking about her approach to the stunts, Shagun Sharma told Mid-Day “I was just thinking that I will do as much as I can. And if I can't, I'll talk to my mom. And my mom was very supportive. She was like, Kittu, don't do it if you can't. I don't know why. What kind of a mom should say that? You're already scared and your mom is saying, Kittu, don't do it if you can't. God, please motivate me a little.”

Shagun also admitted that she is far from adventurous in her personal life. She said, “It was very scary. Because I don't have much daring in my personal life. So I feel that the fact that I'm alive is a win for me.”

Shagun recalls severe injuries

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actor also revealed the physical toll of the show. “I had a black eye. My whole side of the face was swollen,” she recalled. She further shared, “There was a stunt in which I fell face first. So it was all swollen. And I was not able to breathe from my nose for at least 2-3 weeks. So I got veneers. Because my front teeth were broken, almost. So my teeth were cracked.”

Reflecting on the nature of the challenges, Shagun added, “These are very scary stunts. And the situation is like, you're playing for your team or your people. But in the end, it's you in that spot. So sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn't.”

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