Khloé Kardashian admits it's difficult to deal with tabloid attention: The negative can consume you

Life in the spotlight hasn't always been easy for Khloe Kardashian, who recently told Variety in their new cover article that tabloids are "more vicious" in their coverage of her than the rest of her family. The 37-year-old said she tries to concentrate on her 'blessings' rather than the negative remarks, but she has a particularly difficult time shaking off accusations that she isn't connected to her sisters because they 'look different.'

However, The Kardashian-Jenner family is covered by the media on a daily basis, but Khloe claims there is a significant difference in stories about her vs the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners. "It definitely is tough. None of us get it — my sisters will talk about it, like, 'Why are they so much more vicious towards you?' We don't have an explanation for that," Khloe revealed as per ET Canada.

Khloe believes that the "good definitely outweighs the bad," and she prefers to concentrate on the numerous reasons she has to be thankful rather than dwell on the negative. However, she admits meanness in the media may sometimes spoil her day. "You have to talk to yourself a little bit and remind yourself all these good things, because you do tend to hear a lot of negative in this position,' the reality star explained. 'This isn't 'woe is me,' but sometimes you have to remind yourself about all the good, because the negative can consume you. And that's not the reality."

Some of the most damaging remarks and articles about Khloe were those who questioned her paternity and said she wasn't connected to Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie since she didn't look like them. Another aspect of her life that has been fertile ground for tabloid speculation is her on-again, off-again romance with serial cheater Tristan Thompson, with whom she has daughter True. According to Variety, the Good American CEO will address her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's recent infidelity scandal, in which he fathered a child with another woman while they were still together, in her upcoming show, The Kardashians.

