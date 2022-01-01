Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Thompson say 'sayonara' to 2021 in an adorable video

Khloé Kardashian is commemorating the end of the year 2021 with her adorable daughter True Thompson. On Friday evening, the mom of one posted a video of herself wearing rainbow-colored 2022 glasses, revealing that she and her 3-year-old daughter True were starting their New Year's Eve celebrations early.

"We are starting early over here," she said in a video posted to her Instagram Story. "We are saying 'sayonara' to 2021 as early as possible." True appeared at the end of the video, blowing her silver noisemaker. Khloé, 37 shares True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The NBA player, 30, has lately been embroiled in controversy after it was revealed that he is being sued for child support and other pregnancy-related bills by Maralee Nichols, who claims he fathered her kid, who was born on December 1, as per PEOPLE.

Though Thompson doubts he is the father of Nichols' child, he has admitted to a months-long sexual encounter with Nichols while publicly dating Khloé. However, it looks like, Khloe has gently moved on, sharing nice messages on social media and spending time with her big family. She shared photos from a scaled-back version of the group's traditional Christmas gathering earlier this week. The blonde beauty looked stunning in a floor-length, body-hugging crystal-encrusted gown. Her daughter matched her in a shimmering silver dress.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Khloé's mother, Kris Jenner, reflected on 2021 and explained what helped her and her famous family overcome "challenges." "Happy New Year's Eve everyone! As we go into a new year I think back on everything we have celebrated as a family this last year, as well as the challenges we have faced," wrote Kris in the caption.

