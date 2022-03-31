Khloé Kardashian claps back at troll claiming she’s not 'important enough' compared to her sisters

Khloé Kardashian responded to a troll who suggested she isn't as "important" as her sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. On Tuesday, March 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't hold back after an Instagram user questioned why she wasn't photographed on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party, a star-studded affair attended by her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian over the weekend.

Koko responded to a hater's claim that the 37-year-old Good American creator was not 'important enough' to be pictured on any of the red carpets on Oscar night. "I don't know what on earth you're talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts," she wrote as per Daily Mail. "Both of your comments are untrue babe." The hater wrote the remark on a fan site that included a photograph of Kylie Jenner's buddy Stassie and Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian.

The troll may have assumed the photo was shot inside an Oscar celebration with a red carpet since a hater said Khloe 'was there.' However, Khloe was not photographed on any red carpets since she only attended Beyonce and Jay-Gold Z's Party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, which was private and without a red carpet. It's unclear if Khloe was invited to the Vanity Fair and Elton John Oscar parties.

Meanwhile, the only photos of Khloe from the night were of her leaving Beyoncé and Jay-party, Z's vehicle picture with Kim and Stassie, and shots provided by Khloe on Instagram for her admirers. On the other hand, the rest of her sisters did walk the carpets on Sunday. Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker walked the red carpet at the Academy Awards. Kim Kardashian also graced the Vanity Fair Oscar red carpet in a skintight Balenciaga blue gown and sunglasses. Kendall Jenner also walked the same carpet in a massive black Balenciaga gown.

