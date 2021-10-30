Khloé Kardashian & daughter True test positive for COVID; Reality star urges fans to 'be safe'

Khloé Kardashian has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. However, she isn't alone this time, for daughter True Thompson too has tested positive for the virus. The reality television star, 37, took to Twitter to inform her fans about the developments and urged them to "be safe."

On October 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum tweeted, "Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid." She added that she had to cancel several commitments and have apologized to the respective parties for the same. "Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines," the Kardashian sister added, urging her fans and followers to stay safe and protected.

Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines. — Khlo (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2021

Khloé shares her daughter True with basketball player Tristan Thompson. During her previous battle with the illness in 2020, she had revealed the news during an October 2020 episode of their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days. Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache...My chest would burn when I would cough," she had said while awaiting the official diagnosis.

This time, however, Khloé said that she has already been vaccinated against the virus and has been hopeful about her speedy recovery. Get well soon, Khloé and True!

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian says she wants her daughter True Thompson to have siblings if 'it's god's plan'