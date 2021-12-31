Khloé Kardashian ends 2021 with a post about 'painful moments' amid Tristan Thompson's paternity lawsuit

Khloe Kardashian has recently shared a cryptic post on social media about 'painful moments' which might be a reference to Tristan Thompon's paternal lawsuit scandal with Marelee Nichols. The television star has shared some quotes about her own self despite the hardships in life.

The quote that Khloe has shared reads, "There's going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes...These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter, and kinder," a part of the quote reads. "But don't you go and become someone that your [sic] not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten that crown and keep it moving," the latter part of the quote reads.

Take a look at Khloe Kardashian's story:

For those unversed, it was alleged that Thompson was the father of Marelee Nichols' newborn son who got together during his 30th birthday weekend. According to Page Six, While Thompson admitted to having had sexual intercourse with Nichols, he denied being the father of her newborn child.

While Keeping Up With the Kardashians hasn't really commented on Thompson's scandal publicly, fans have been sending her supporting messages via comments and tweets amid a hard time. Recently, Khloe was witnessed having a great time with her family during their intimate Christmas party. The television star and her daughter True donned the prettiest of outfits and stunned their fans on Christmas!

In other news, the Kardashian-Jenners have had a pretty eventful 2021. From Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce proceedings to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement, they have been making headlines all year long and how!

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian looks back at her MOST ‘mortifying and cringe worthy’ moments from KUWTK