Khloé Kardashian gets pink roses from sister Kourtney & Travis Barker amid Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama

Looks like Khloé Kardashian is supported by her family. After Tristan Thompson officially acknowledged that he fathered a third kid, the Good America businesswoman, 37, posted a photo of pink roses sent to her by sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker on Wednesday.

"My cuties @travisbarker & @kourtneykardash," Khloè wrote on the Instagram Story photo. "I love you." Thompson revealed on Monday that he fathered a kid with Maralee Nichols, the woman who is suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related expenses. In an Instagram Story slide, Thompson addressed Khloè directly and wrote, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he continued. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Khloè has not yet commented on Thompson's third kid. However, a source informed PEOPLE that she has already moved on to focus on herself. "She wants the new year to be different," the source said. "She wants to focus on her own happiness." The source added: "But her family knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready," the sources said. "It's hard for her family when she is upset. They love her so much. Khloé is such a strong person though. She has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby."

Meanwhile, Lamar Odom, Khloé's ex-husband, also joined the discussion and expressed his support for her, despite the fact that he cheated on her throughout their marriage. “I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Odom commented on a Facebook post discussing the paternity test results, adding, “She is a good person and deserves the world.”

