Khloé Kardashian hoped Tristan Thompson would stay ‘faithful and loyal to her’ after quarantining together

After Tristan Thompson's most-recent paternity scandal, which revolves around him cheating on Khloé Kardashian and allegedly fathering a child with the woman he cheated with. Now, an insider close to Kardashian spoke to People magazine and revealed that the Good American founder previously "believed that he would change." If you didn't know, US Weekly reported that Maralee Nichols filed a lawsuit against Thompson for child support and pregnancy-related fees after she said they conceived a child together in March. The athlete confessed to having sex with Nichols during one of their text exchanges as presented by Nichols in court documents.

More about Khloe, the insider added that the 37 KUWTK alum "knows about the baby" and confirms that she and Thompson, 30, were together in March. The duo is still co-parenting their daughter True, 3, and Thompson is also dad to 4-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

The source also mentioned how Khloe’s friends had encouraged her "over and over again" not to take Thompson back after his past cheating history, but ultimately remained with him "because she always believed that he would change" and wanted to keep the family intact for True. "She is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people. It's just a sad situation to her. She was just hopeful that he would stay faithful and loyal to her" the source added.

Back in March, the duo was reportedly "doing great" while quarantined together during the COVID-19 lockdown, but that Kardashian "knew things would change" as soon as he returned to NBA games.

