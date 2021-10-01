Khloé Kardashian jokes about missing her family & the paychecks after KUWTK end; Kris Jenner hits at reboot

Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians or the lack thereof! The Good American founder joked that she misses being paid to hang out with her family and receiving a paycheck for that! While making an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the reality TV star reflected on how life has changed since the family stopped filming KUWT this year.

She said: "Since 2007, we haven't gone six weeks without filming. So, this six months without filming is the longest I've ever had. And it was weird at first but actually nice for a minute because we got to remember, 'Okay, this is what life [is like] not mic'd all the time. I don't have to be in full hair and makeup all day long.' And it was nice."

Khloé even joked that being around her family and getting paid was a nice touch. She said: "But now that we're back and going, I miss it. Even though we live next to each other and we're all, like, weirdly obsessed with one another, there's nothing like being paid to be with one another. Shout out to [to my mom] Kris Jenner. She missed it like crazy." Momager Kris, who was watching the show from the audience chimed in and said: "I did. I said, 'We have to start filming. It's an emergency.' And they said, 'What's the emergency?' I said, 'I don't know, but I'll think of something.'"

If you didn’t know, the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired from 2007 until June 2021 when season 20 concluded and followed the huge successes of the Kardashian/Jenner family in the last 2 decades.

