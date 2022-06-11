Khloé Kardashian says Kim Kardashian 'is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE' with Pete Davidson

Khloe Kardashian is all about supporting sister Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson's romance. On Friday, Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter and reacted to some of the fan reactions to the newest episode of her reality Tv show, The Kardashians. Khloe's comment on a fan, who pointed out the mushy romance of Kim and Pete on the episode, made rounds in the headlines.

The latest episode of the Hulu show gave the viewers a deeper look at the adorable and supportive relationship between the KKW mogul and the SNL alum. With Kim travelling abroad in her private plane, the show captured the two on a video call as the SKIMS founder marvelled at the design of her plane. Later, the crew presented Kim with a gift from Pete who had sent Kim her favourite ice cream as a sweet gesture. Throughout the episode, Kim was caught blushing and praising her beau even though Pete never shows up in the flesh his voice does make an appearance.

Witnessing her happiness on the episode, a fan commented on Twitter, "kimberly is in LOVE lmao it’s so cute," and Khloe chimed in the fun as she replied to the fan and wrote, "Isn’t it??? She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE." Kim shared a bit about her relationship with the comedian in a confessional on the show and said, "We're doing really, really good. Pete said 'I'm gonna grow on you. Just wait.' He knew. He said 'I give it four months in and you're gonna be obsessed.' I was like, okay, we'll see…"

