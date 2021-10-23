Khloé Kardashian says new Kardashian Jenner family show is coming 'in a few months'

Khloé Kardashian has spilt the beans on the possible premiere date for the upcoming Kardashian Jenner family show on Hulu. During her appearance on The Ellen Show, the television personality, 37, has revealed that their new family project might be released sooner than expected.

As host, Ellen DeGeneres asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum about the possible release date of their new show, she responded with, “I think in a few months, either end of January, early February,” she revealed. Stating it as a “really fast” release, Khloé said “That's the beauty of Hulu, we're streaming, and we get to have a much quicker turn around than previously. We're really excited."

To the audience’s surprise, she also revealed that the crew members were with her inside the shooting area for Ellen’s show. “They're here in the back shooting with us, and we're so happy to be up and rolling again," Khloé added while speaking of the camera crew.

Previously, in September 2020, Kim Kardashian, via E! had announced that their hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians would end after season 20. Soon after, it was revealed that the Kardashian-Jenner clan including Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie had signed a deal with Hulu to create “global content” based on their reality show KUTWK.

Taking to Twitter, the momager of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris tweeted, "Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu.”

Fans are definitely excited about the new Kardashian-Jenner show which, according to Khloé will release in the earlier part of 2022.

