Khloé Kardashian is selling her Calabasas home she bought after splitting from Lamar Odom for a MASSIVE amount

Khloé Kardashian is selling her Calabasas home for a massive amount. She had bought it from Justin Bieber in 2014 after splitting from Lamar Odom. Read on to know more.

Khloé Kardashian is all set to sell her luxury Calabasas house and the property will hit the market for USD 18,950,000, Daily Mail reported. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house is located in California’s exclusive gated community The Oaks. Reportedly, this house was the first place that Khloé bought after ending her marriage with Lamar Odom in late 2013. The 35-year-old television personality bought the place for herself before moving out of the home they shared as a couple.

After sparking breakup rumours for months, Khloé finally filed for divorce from Odom in 2013. The divorce was finalised in December 2016. Following the split, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star started dating basketball player Tristan Thompson. This is the same home in which Khloé has been practicing self-isolation with her two-year-old daughter True and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The house is just down the street from her elder sister Kourtney's mansion. It is also just five minutes away from her mother Kris Jenner's home. Khloe bought the house from pop star Justin Bieber in 2014 for USD 7.2 million. She later spent a huge amount of money on renovating various parts of the property, including the pop star's graffitied skateboard ramp, with the help of award-winning interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard. She is now aiming on making a clear USD 10 million profit on the property. Before Justin, the house belonged to comedian Eddie Murphy. The Dolemite Is My Name actor had bought the house for his ex-wife Nicole Murphy.

