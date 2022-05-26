Khloé Kardashian shuts down face transplant rumours, says 'It offended me'

She isn't even two-faced, much alone twelve. Khloé Kardashian claimed in a recent interview that she can handle the internet attention, but one rumor that bothers her is that she has had many face transplants.

“It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy,'” she said on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast Tuesday. Kardashian, 37, was puzzled by the notion, stressing once again that she had only had "one nose job." “It didn’t bother me. It offended me,” she further shared as per Page Six.“I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that.

While Kardashian claims that the accusations do not affect her, the way the public compares her to her sisters does. However, the Hulu star said that she is willing to bear the heat for her sisters. However, speaking about her nose operation in April, Kardashian added that she's had "injections," but she's "responded horribly to Botox," according to People, without explaining which additional injectables she takes or has used. She got surgery in 2019 and has said that she is pleased with the results, even telling a follower on Twitter that she wishes she had done it sooner.

Meanwhile, taking the criticism in stride, the Good American creator admitted that, although she is pleased with her current look, she isn't ruling out further cosmetic surgery in the future, adding it "sounds amazing later in life."

