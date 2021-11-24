Khloé Kardashian SLAMMED for reacting to Rittenhouse’s acquittal but keeping mum on Astroworld tragedy

Khloé Kardashian continues getting flak for keeping mum after the deadly Astroworld Festival. The KUWTK star and Good American founder recently reacted to Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal, even though she didn’t publicly offer any condolences after the mass tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival which she attended with Scott Disick, Kylie Jenner and more of her family.

The star recently took to Twitter and wrote: “Speechless and disgusted!!” a day after Rittenhouse was found not guilty in the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

The star was quickly called out for her tweet, keeping in mind her silence at the night of the Astroworld tragedy. Additionally, around the incident, the star was also called “tone-deaf” for posting selfies of herself with Scott Disick on Instagram following the catastrophic Astroworld festival, which left 10 people dead and several injured during a performance by Travis Scott in Houston. After the tragedy, Kylie Jenner and her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner issued statements about the loss of life but Khloé remained silent.

While Khloe did not mention what she was referring to, readers took it to be a reaction to Rittenhouse’s acquittal. One social media user even responded: “What are u referring to? The innocent lives that were lost at Travis’s concert, or….????” While another added: “There are people that died in travis scott concert . We’re not gonna forget about them. Sorry !! …” And another user said: “About Astroworld? So are we!”

