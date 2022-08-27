Khloé Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq believes Tristan Thompson's cheating drama 'stripped' her off 'glory times'

Malika Haqq has her BFF Khloé Kardashian's back! The 39-year-old actress revealed how The Kardashians star is doing amidst the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal whilst recently welcoming their second child, a baby boy. During an appearance on Stitcher's Reality with The King podcast, via US Weekly, Malika updated on Khloé, "I think she's doing about as well as you could expect for someone in her circumstances."

For the unversed, while they were still together, Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Maralee Nichols, even welcoming a baby boy named Theo, eight months. Talking about how the complicated drama with her ex has taken a toll on Khloé, Malika Haqq confessed, "She's not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship... but there are some glory times that are meant to just be glory times that have been stripped from her and that's really sad."

However, Malika also hyped Kardashian, praising her, "She really is one of the strongest people I know because she's got a good head on her shoulders. Faith is something else, and she's got a great deal of it. I'll tell you that much." Haqq admitted that it's "not easy" to watch the 38-year-old reality star and entrepreneur in such turmoil, but also noted how "family is so important" to both of them and that it's not the same situation as it is when it's just the individual.

Malika also believes Khloé has done a great job prioritizing her children amidst the drama with the 31-year-old basketball player: "We have these kids now... and their fathers are very intricate portions of their lives and they're good fathers. What happens with the moms and the spouses — we can all sit here and say some s**t should never happen, but it does and I think that's when you have to remind yourself of who the priority is and it's these babies."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson also share a daughter True, 4. The ex-couple were in an on-again, off-again relationship, dating back to 2016, before calling it quits for good in June 2021.

