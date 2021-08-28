Khloé Kardashian's kid True is a fashionista as she 'loves her lipstick moment'; See PICS from her makeup room

Like a doting mother, Khloé Kardashian has shared some adorable pictures of her three-year-old daughter True, who apparently ‘loves her lipstick moment!’ While visiting her mum on sets, True took to having some glam time herself in front of a mirror. In the snaps that the KUWTK alum posted, True was on with her glam session with mother Khloé.

In the post, Khloe’s daughter is watching a video on her cellphone while her makeup artist glams her up! Amid the glam-up session, True also finds the time to cuddle with mum Khloe while the television personality gets her hair done. “I love when my girl is on set with me. She loves her lipstick moment. Thanks Ash,” the Kardashian sister penned, while sharing the adorable images of her daughter. Fans in the comment section have also appreciated True’s perfect look! Like a Kardashian, True definitely possesses the talent of putting the best kind of makeup on herself. Khloe’s Instagram followers have taken to love her daughter's makeup session. While some are obsessed with how cute she is, others have compared True to Kim, Kylie, Kourtney, and Kendall!

Check out her post below:

In other news, Kim Kardashian has recently posted a video from their childhood days where Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney could be seen jamming their hearts out to the song I Think We're Alone Now. While Kim and Kourtney tried to keep it as professional as possible, youngest sister Khloe, with her red sunglasses, seemed one step ahead of her elder sisters.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian shares a throwback post appreciating mum Kris Jenner; Sisters Khloe, Kourtney REACT