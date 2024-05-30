Khloé Kardashian Admits Feeling ‘Exhausted’ Caring For Her Kids; Reveals She Does Not Have Full-Time Nanny For Children

The new season of The Kardashians has kept the audience on edge as the drama among the sisters continues elevating. On the Thursday episode of the show, Khloé Kardashian reveals that she is anxious about leaving her kids behind and going out for more than a couple of days.

The Good American founder revealed that she usually takes care of her two kids by herself, as the TV star has not appointed a full-time Nanny for the children.

What did Khloé Kardashian say about not leaving her kids behind to go places?

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé makes a visit to her sister, Kourtney, where the duo indulges in conversations. When the Lemme owner asked the other Kardashian about skipping her Paris trip, Khloé revealed, "I just didn't feel like it was the place for me. I was just getting anxious about leaving the kids. Tristan's gone, and it's hard for me to leave them.”

Khloé Kardashian shares two kids, True and Tatum, with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Speaking of being protective of her children, Kardashian shared, "I don't have a parent to stay with them and then I was thinking, the whole family is out of the country."

She added, "I was like, what if there's an earthquake? What if there's something and there's no parent? So I was just freaking myself out."

Khloé Kardashian on Tristan Thompson being away

While in a conversation with Kourtney, the Kardashian sister shared that her ex has been a great help with kids when he is around. The media personality said, “It's just, he's a big help when he's here. And, you know, I don't have nannies at night, which I might have to change, or at least have someone be available sometimes."

The entrepreneur also revealed she is a hands-on mother and very particular about her kids’ stuff. She claimed, “And I'm just so hands-on. It's like cool half the time, but I make all of her lunches, I make her dinners, and I do everything. I don't let anyone else do it. Tristan has done it, but I'm so particular."

The media personality revealed that she loves to be a mother and loves her kids, but sometimes, the routine becomes challenging to live in.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

