Khloe Kardashian admits feeling 'numb' following Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal

Khloe Kardashian shared her feelings of numbness after finding that her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson fathered a kid with another woman during their relationship. During an interview with USA Today last week, the 37-year-old reality star was questioned about the paternity issue involving the basketball player and Maralee Nichols.

'That was hard,' Khloe revealed, while elder sister Kim acknowledged it was difficult to be the one who had to give the heartbreaking news to her. Due to years of rumoured infidelity, most notably while she was pregnant with their daughter True in 2018, the Good American CEO claimed to know her ex fathered a kid with someone else while they were still together felt like 'déjà vu.' "I think the first time it was either Kendall or Kylie that called me. Now it's good old Kim," she recalled as per Daily Mail. "You do become numb to the pain, but said that it didn't make things any easier.'"

The mother-of-one further said, "When you're hurt so many times — your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again — there is a numbing sensation to it." For those unversed, Tristan went to Instagram on January 3 to reveal that he had fathered his third kid, a boy called Theo Thompson, with a woman, as he wrote, "Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions."

Meanwhile, Tristan has a documented history of repeated infidelity throughout his relationship with Khloe, with his first cheating incident making headlines in 2018. In 2018, it was reported as per Daily Mail that Tristan had cheated on Khloe when she was pregnant with a New York City strip club dancer called Lani Blair. True, their daughter was born on April 14, 2018.

