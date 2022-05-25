Khloe Kardashian admits having ‘no drama’ with Tristan Thompson: He has so many good sides

Khloé Kardashian claims there are "good sides" to her ex Tristan Thompson, but she is aware that his personal difficulties overshadow anything he is offering. On the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Khloe discussed her relationship with the Chicago Bulls star, saying that they remain amicable for the sake of their daughter, True.

During the interview, the blonde beauty said that she had "no drama" with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who cheated on her multiple times and even had a child with one of his partners. She went on to say that the basketball player has 'so many good sides' that few people get to see. “It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I,” she explained as per Page Six.

However, Kardashian further explained that "everyone makes mistakes," but conceded that although Thompson, 31, is "a good person," he is "not a good partner" for her. The former Revenge Body actress said that Thompson still attempts to reconcile with her, but she refuses since "facts are the facts" that he had a kid with Maralee Nichols, which she found out about via her sister Kim Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Thompson's only response to his paternity controversy and Nichols' lawsuit came in January, when he acknowledged fathering their kid, Theo, on social media after adamantly denying it in court records. He has apparently "done nothing" for Theo since then, despite keeping a very public relationship with True and their 5-year-old son Prince, whom he has with ex Jordan Craig.

