Khloe Kardashian admits her only regret about getting a nose job is that she 'didn't do it sooner'

Khloe Kardashian is overjoyed that she finally decided to have a nose job, but she does have one regret. The 37-year-old reality personality and Good American creator discussed her choice to get surgery in spring 2019, saying she just wished she had done it sooner.

"My whole life I would say — I've always wanted my nose done, forever," Kardashian told host Robin Roberts during an ABC special on her family Wednesday night. "But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it." However, after the programme aired, Kardashian reacted to a fan's tweet, "Khloé got a nose job, omg." Khloe wrote, "Yes! I spoke about it at the [June 2021 Keeping Up with the Kardashians]reunion with Andy Cohen as well," the mom to 3-year-old True wrote back. "I got it a couple weeks before True's first birthday. Love it!"

Meanwhile, when a second fan said they had the "worst recovery ever!" Kardashian said that this was not the case for her following their nose job. "Stop!!! Mine was a breeze," she said. "That's crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner." Interestingly, Khloe originally stated that she got a nose operation last June after being accused of having a "face transplant." During the reunion special, she said that her sole surgical operation was a nose job.

As per Daily Mail, during the same interview, she said that she "never felt like the pretty sister" and suffered from insecurity as a result of her prior weight. Fans have seen her body change over the years, including a dramatic weight reduction journey that led to her hosting a programme called Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. Meanwhile, in the comments section of an Instagram fanpage last week, the reality TV personality laughed off accusations she had buttock implants.