Khloe Kardashian admits she doesn't want to date following Tristan Thompson paternity drama

Khloé Kardashian revealed that she doesn't "feel lonely" without a partner while reflecting on parenting daughter True, since her life is satisfying on its own. “I don’t feel lonely. I don’t want to date. I feel like I’m so busy with work," Kardashian explained during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

She further explained, "I’m so obsessed with my girl. Like I love being a mom, so I just am busy." However, True Thompson's father, Tristan Thompson, has stayed on good terms with the reality star as they work on co-parenting. “She FaceTimes him every night and it’s just very, like, cordial. There’s just not drama,” she added as per US Weekly. However, Kardashian and Thompson, 31, have been through a lot since they first began dating in the summer of 2016.

The professional basketball star was accused of cheating on many women only days before the Good American founder gave birth in 2018. The pair broke up when Thompson cheated on Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods one year later. In August 2020, while raising their daughter together, the couple gave their romance another go. It was then revealed that Kardashian and Thompson split again less than a year later, although they discreetly renewed their relationship in the autumn of 2021.

The NBA player's personal life was once again in the spotlight when it was revealed that Maralee Nichols was suing him for child support. In his court statement, Thompson admitted hooking up with the fitness model, 31, in March 2021 while still in a romantic connection with Kardashian. However, during her interview on Tuesday, Kardashian confessed that her ex-boyfriend did not notify her about the paternity suit. “I found out every time through a sister. I find out with the rest of the world, which is the most offensive part,” she explained.

