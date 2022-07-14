Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson expecting baby no 2 via surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson are going to be parents again. According to People, the couple is expecting their second baby via surrogate. The news of the duo gearing up for baby no. 2 was confirmed by Kardashian's reps who informed People that True is about to get a sibling and also revealed details about when the baby was conceived.

In a statement to People, Khloe's reps confirmed that Tristan and her are having another baby and said, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

While Khloe and Tristan are set to welcome their second baby together, a source has informed People that the duo are far from getting back together and haven't been in touch with each other apart from discussing co-parenting matters. The former couple's baby was conceived before Kardashian learned about Thompson's paternity scandal.

Khloe broke up with the NBA player following his paternity suit that proved that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols who gave birth to the baby boy on December 1. As for their first child together, the duo welcomed daughter True Thompson in 2018. Tristan is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig. It was previously revealed on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season by Khloe that she was hoping to have another child with Tristan and the couple was seen discussing surrogate as an option during an episode.

