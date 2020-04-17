Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson talk about having more kids together: True needs a sibling

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson are thinking of having more kids together. Check out what they had to say.

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian had an awkward discussion with her ex Tristan Thompson. The former love birds, who are currently co-parenting their daughter True Thompson, spoke about having another baby. During a FaceTime conversation, Tristan suggested that he wanted to have another kid with Khloe. In the show, while sorting through True's toys to donate the old ones, the Cleveland Cavaliers player said, “If it just so happens, we have another girl, what's gonna happen? We'll have to buy it all over again.”

This statement took Khloe Kardashian by surprise. “Who's having another girl with you,” she asked. The NBA star responded by pointing out that their daughter needs a sibling. Considering Tristan’s suggestion, Khloe stated that if they ever decide on having another kid, they would do it using the artificial insemination process. “Listen, I’m just saying, True does need a sibling,” Tristan said. “I might get some embryos and get a sibling. I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you…we’ll figure that out later. That’s a whole other episode,” she said.

Khloe has, time and again, clarified that she wants to maintain a friendly relationship with her ex, especially considering they have to be there for their daughter. On the other hand, throughout the latest episode, it seemed like Tristan was trying to flirt with Khloe. For starters, he gifted a Dior handbag to his ex and also paid a surprise visit to his daughter and his mother. "He really misses True and he doesn't really know when he's going to see her next, because I haven't given a definitive date as to when True is going to go visit Tristan in Cleveland," Khloe mentioned in the show.

