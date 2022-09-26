Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone spark romance rumours after VIRAL photo from Milan Fashion Week
Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone posed for a cosy snap together as they met each other at Milan Fashion Week.
Khloe Kardashian and 365 Days star may not be the new couple in town yet but fans are certainly hoping the two end up together after their recent meeting in Milan. The Kardashians star has sparked romance rumours with the Italian actor after the two were spotted together on September 24 at Milan Fashion Week and even posed for a cosy snap together.
At the event, Khloe and Michele sat next to each other, near Kim's kids North West, 9, Saint West, 6, and Chicago West, 4, and mom Kris Jenner. The 365 Days star later also shared a photo on his Instagram that soon went viral and sparked romance rumours. In the cosy backstage snap shared by Morrone, he wrapped his arm around her and appeared to whisper in her ear.
Considering reports recently suggested that Khloe broke up with her private equity investor boyfriend last month, it seems The Kardashians star is single. In the meantime, Kardashian recently welcomed her second baby with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogacy. Khloe is already a mother to daughter True Thompson whom she shares with the NBA player.
On the recently premiered second season of The Kardashians, Khloe introduced her newborn son but is yet to reveal his name. As for the speculations about Khloe and Michele's romance, while the duo don't follow each other on Instagram yet, eagle-eyed fans will certainly be keeping a check on the duo's future social media activities. After his viral photo with Khloe from Milan, Morrone shared a shirtless photo of himself on September 25 from his workout session.
