Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone spark romance rumours after VIRAL photo from Milan Fashion Week

Khloe Kardashian and 365 Days star may not be the new couple in town yet but fans are certainly hoping the two end up together after their recent meeting in Milan. The Kardashians star has sparked romance rumours with the Italian actor after the two were spotted together on September 24 at Milan Fashion Week and even posed for a cosy snap together.

At the event, Khloe and Michele sat next to each other, near Kim's kids North West, 9, Saint West, 6, and Chicago West, 4, and mom Kris Jenner. The 365 Days star later also shared a photo on his Instagram that soon went viral and sparked romance rumours. In the cosy backstage snap shared by Morrone, he wrapped his arm around her and appeared to whisper in her ear.