Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick Reveal Their Shared Focus on Kids Over Romance: 'Don’t Care About Dating'

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick aren’t planning on dipping their toes into the dating pool anytime soon—not until their kids are older.

On the first episode of the Good American founder’s podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, the two spoke about how they are prioritizing their respective kids instead of seeking a romantic relationship. Kardashian shares her daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, with ex Tristan Thompson, while Disick is father to daughter Penelope, 12, and sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

“How are you with dating around the kids?” Kardashian asked. “Like, that’s separate. Or is it? Do you discuss that with them? Do they ask? Because they’re older, I imagine they’re asking.”

Disick shared that his kids do, in fact, ask about his love life, and he believes they even want him to be with someone. However, he explained that dating is not on his mind right now. Disick tells his kids he isn’t dating until he finds the right person who he feels is his “end-all-be-all” companion.

Disick doesn’t want his kids to get attached to someone who won’t be a permanent presence in their lives, and he is comfortable waiting to date until all his kids are grown since there isn’t much time left for them to age anyway.

Kardashian agreed, echoing similar sentiments.

The reality star turned podcaster said that if she weren’t a single mom herself, she wouldn’t have understood Disick’s perspective. But, since she’s in a similar position, she totally gets him.

“I feel the same,” she shared, adding, “Yes, mine are younger than yours, but they’re just my top priority. And I don’t care about dating. I don’t know what will happen in a couple of years or next year; I don’t know.”

“But I’m not dating; I don’t care to. My focus is on just my kids,” Kardashian affirmed while also commenting that the dating scene is tough and different than it was before.

