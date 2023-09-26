Khloe Kardashian and son Tatum rock matching blue outfits at Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower, share cute video

Khloe Kardashian, 39, did twining with her one-year-old son Tatum, by wearing matching blue outfits to Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower. Khloe shared a video on Instagram where she was holding her little one while they both enjoyed the Disneyland-themed event. Here are more details about Khloe's twining outfit and Kourteney's Disney-themed baby shower.

Khloe Kardashian twining with her baby boy in blue

In the video, Khloe wore a pretty blue dress with a small cutout at the top, along with white sunglasses. Her adorable son Tatum sported a darker blue long-sleeved top and shorts. Khloe looked stylish with her long blonde hair down and dark red lipstick as she playfully posed for the camera. Little Tatum seemed curious, taking in all the exciting things happening around him.

Khloe didn't just share the fun on Instagram; she also posted videos on TikTok, set to the tune of Disney's "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella. She captioned her post with, "Baby Barker 💌 lucky number 13," showing just how wonderful the event was. The baby shower was filled with colorful balloon displays and decorations inspired by Disneyland's It's A Small World ride.

The video also gave a glimpse of the delicious food spread, custom Mickey Mouse ears, a Mickey Mouse-themed cake, churros, and even a photo booth. Khloe's daughter True, who is 5 years old, was also present at the shower, looking adorable in a white and pink dress with pink sneakers. In one heartwarming video, True and Tatum held hands near a pink couch.

Kourtney Kardashian had a Disneyland-themed baby shower

Kourtney Kardashian Barker had a wonderful baby shower! She's going to have a baby with her husband, Travis Barker, and they celebrated with a Disneyland-themed party. A famous event planner named Mindy Weiss organized it, and they invited their closest friends and family. The party was full of Disney-themed goodies. There were Mickey Mouse balloons, Mickey Mouse pretzels, and even a barbershop quartet that sounded like the singers in the park. Kourtney shared a video with the caption "The happiest place on the planet."

The couple recently went through a challenging time when Kourtney had to have emergency fetal surgery to save their baby's life. Fortunately, both Kourtney and her baby are doing well now.

