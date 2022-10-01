Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'are currently not on speaking terms' barring THIS 'exception'

As there's plenty of controversial drama surrounding the troubled relationship between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the exes are surely not keeping up with each other! According to E! News, after two months of welcoming their second child together, a baby boy, the duo is putting their co-parenting relationship first.

A source revealed Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's current relationship status: "They are currently not on speaking terms." Moreover, the ex-couple, who also share a daughter True, 4, has one exception to their no-speaking rule, which is when they are "coordinating for the kids." Interestingly, The Kardashians Season 2 has been heavily focused on Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's drama, specifically about having their second child post the latter's paternity scandal. For the unversed, the NBA star had an affair with Maralee Nichols - while Thompson was very much with Kardashian - which resulted in the birth of their son Theo.