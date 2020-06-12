Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attend a friend's party together; Reconciliation rumours are true?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson set the rumour mill churning once again as they attend a friend's birthday party together.

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson have set the rumour mill churning once again as they attend a friend's birthday bash together. As reported by TMZ, the party was held at the NBA pro's Los Angeles home and Tristan's mate Jordan Clarkson posted a video of the same on his Instagram story. It is speculated that Tristan Thompson also had his hand around Khloe Kardashian at the party and fans are wondering what's cooking between them?

This piece of information comes after rumours about Khloe and Tristan coming back together. Reportedly, the former couple has been quarantining together along with their 2-year-old daughter True Thompson. "Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences," the source told ET. While fans have already been wondering about Khloe and Tristan's relationship status, after this they're thinking if the reconciliation rumours are true.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up in February 2019 after the latter was caught cheating on her with Jordyn Woods. Even though the couple parted ways a year ago, they've been co-parenting their daughter True. Recently, there were also rumours about Khloe's pregnancy which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shut down without giving any explanation. Khloe Kardashian recently asked her ex Tristan Thompson to be her sperm donor as she wished to have another child. However, later she went back on her decision stating she'd rather want to have her boyfriend's child if she dates or marries anybody in future than have her ex's child.

Rubbishing her pregnancy rumours, Khloe stated, "I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick." She further wrote, "The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR!" Khloe added. "I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS." Khloe ended with, "Funny how picky and choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness."

Khloe Kardashian recently gave herself a hair makeover amidst the lockdown. She ditched her blonde locks and coloured her hair brown which caught ex Tristan Thompson's attention and he dropped a flirty comment on her Instagram post. "Baddie P.S I’m all for the caption," Tristan wrote. She posted a series of pictures flaunting her sun-kissed skin and brand brown locks. Reacting to the photos, the fans also noted that she looked noticeably slimmer. While many friends and family members also commented on Khloe's picture, her ex Tristan Thompson's comment stole all the limelight.

Despite their breakup, Khloe and Tristan have been going strong. Just a couple of days ago when a woman called Kimberly alleged Tristan Thompson of being her son's father and called him out, Khloe Kardashian stood in support of her ex. Tristan underwent a paternity test to prove his innocence which testified that he is not the child's father. However, the woman accused Tristan of tampering with the test reports and manipulating them. She also claimed that the Kardashian family has allegedly falsified the results of the test. These reports were published by a tabloid site which also added the screenshots of a few text conversations between Tristan and Kimberly including the copies of mails received by the latter from Lisa Bloom who happens to be her former attorney. Tristan filed Libel Suit against the woman and Khloe was believed to be standing in his support.

