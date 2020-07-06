Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrate Fourth of July together amidst engagement rumours

By spending the US Independence Day on Fourth of July together at Tristan Thompson's house over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan have added more steam to their reconciliation speculations. The reality star was spotted arriving at the Los Angeles home of the basketball player on Saturday along with sister Kourtney and mum Kris. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted some photos of balloons and decorations in red, white and blue on her Instagram Story.

Last week, a source told ET that despite reports, the former couple are on good terms but are "not officially" back together as they co-parent their daughter, True. The source added that the same is true of Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian concerning their exes--Travis Scott and Scott Disick, respectively. "They’re all family," the source said. "Everyone gets along and everyone has the kids’ best interests in mind."

Another source told ET that Khloe "is being cautious" with Tristan. "At the end of the day Khloe wants her daughter, True, to have both her parents around as much as possible, and if they can make it work, she wants to try. Khloe has gone through a lot and has reiterated that to Tristan, who insists he has changed," the source added. A separate source previously told ET that the couple were isolating together amid Coronavirus shutdowns and were enjoying their time with True, noting, "This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences."

Rumours of a rekindled relationship have been swirling following Khloe's 36th birthday bash, where she was spotted with a huge diamond ring on her finger. The NBA star also penned a sweet birthday message for Khloe, confessing his love on Instagram, and shared it with a photo of him and Khloe playing with their little girl. "I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you," he wrote. "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian."