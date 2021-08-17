Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson REACT to rumours of reconciliation

After rumours claimed Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were back together, netizens shared some nasty comments about the duo that caused the ex-couple to react to claims. While Khloe slammed a fan who questioned her "self-worth" while reacting to a report about her reunion with Thompson. The basketball player shared a cryptic tweet calling out "gossipers" without mentioning Khloe.

After reports suggested that Khloe and Tristan were back on, a fan wrote, "At this point @khloekardashian has no self worth. Anyway..." Reacting to this nasty comment about her, Khloe called out the netizen in a savage response as she said, "You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me."

While Tristan didn't directly mention the rumours surrounding him and Khloe, he subtly reacted to the news as he addressed a tweet criticising "gossipers." In his tweet, Thompson wrote, "Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore."

In another tweet, he added, "So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly."

Khloe and Tristan first broke up in 2019 owing to Thompson's cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods. The duo got back together in 2020 after spending time together amid the pandemic. Although in June it was reported that Kardashian and Thompson had parted ways again and will continue to co-parent their daughter True Thompson amid split. Recently, Khloe and Tristan were spotted together along with their daughter at the premiere of Paw Patrol which sparked their reunion rumours.

