  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly broke up again; Source says ‘everything is amicable’

Amid the ongoing cheating allegations, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly part ways. Check out the details.
492 reads Mumbai
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly broke up again; Source says ‘everything is amicable’ Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly broke up again; Source says ‘everything is amicable’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In April, Instagram model Sydney Chase made some shocking revelations when she made her appearance on the “No Jumper” podcast. The model alleged that Tristan Thompson told her he wasn’t in a relationship while he was dating Khloe Kardashian. Amid the ongoing cheating allegations, Khloé and Tristan have reportedly part ways. According to what a source shared with Page Six, the former couple is ‘getting along’ and there is no ‘drama’ between them. As per the report, ‘everything is amicable’.

The insider told the outlet, “They’re getting along. There is no drama. Everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting.” As per the source, the former couple broke up shortly after news of Sydney Chase’s claims started circulating. Tristan was allegedly seen entering a room with three women at a Bel Air birthday party. Some reports suggest that the NBA player walked out of the room “disheveled” thirty minutes later. The incident reportedly took place a day after Tristan dined out with Khloe and True.

As per what an insider shared with E! News, Tristan was present at the party and was ‘hanging out’ with Drake, Diddy and Chris Brown. “He seemed like he was in a great mood and wanted to party. He was drinking and was partying into the early hours of the morning,” the source told the outlet. On Monday, Tristan denied the allegations by posting blue cap emoticons on his Twitter handle as a reference to the “cap” phrase used to express something false.

Also Read| Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her again? Sydney Chase alleges he hooked up with her

Credits :Page SixE! Newsgetty images

You may like these
Khloe Kardashian ‘upset but standing by’ Tristan Thompson amid cheating scandal; Duo busy planning 2nd baby
Khloe Kardashian threatens to sue woman who claims Tristan Thompson is her baby's father
Khloe Kardashian's massive diamond ring sparks engagement rumours with boyfriend Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Tristan Thompson dating rumours; Says ‘I don’t have any feelings’; Watch
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson ‘acting like a married couple’ amidst reconciliation rumours: Report
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are back together & would love to give True a sibling: Report
close